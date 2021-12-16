Wallabies great David Pocock to run for the Senate
The former Wallabies captain turned climate campaigner will run as an independent for the Senate in the ACT at next year’s federal election.Full Article
The flanker, who won 78 caps for the Wallabies, said the government needed to work to solve "the big issues".
