Explosion at Pakistan bank kills at least a dozen
At least 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a bank branch in Karachi’s industrial area, police said.Full Article
The blast occurred near a bank in Karachi. Police are trying to ascertain whether it may have been a gas leak or militants that..