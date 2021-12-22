Nervous wait for James Webb telescope launch to give new eyes in space
Published
When the James Webb telescope launches it will result in a “mad scramble” as scientists work to utilise this unprecedented eye on the universe.Full Article
Published
When the James Webb telescope launches it will result in a “mad scramble” as scientists work to utilise this unprecedented eye on the universe.Full Article
The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a..
Video: 00:07:25
We’re almost ready to say goodbye to 2021, a year in which ESA once more succeeded in continuing..