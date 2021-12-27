The Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test, day two
Published
All the action from day two at the MCG as Australia close in on a 3-0 Ashes series lead.Full Article
Published
All the action from day two at the MCG as Australia close in on a 3-0 Ashes series lead.Full Article
A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them still trailing by 51 runs and fighting to stave off defeat..
James Anderson led the way as England’s bowlers brushed off the chaos of a Covid scare to give England a foothold on day two of..