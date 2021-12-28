New 1887 time capsule found deep under removed Robert E Lee statue
It was found further down below the Confederacy monument than another capsule found in September. Experts hope it is the long-rumoured official one.Full Article
Crews found a time capsule believed to be from 1887 in a pedestal in Richmond that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E...
The box weighs 36 pounds, a state official said. It measures 13.5 inches by 13.5 inches by 7.5 inches.
