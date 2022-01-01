New Year’s Eve event condemned by police for ‘blatant disregard’ of COVID restrictions
Published
Police commissioner Chris Dawson has expressed his disappointment in The George and the partygoers who attended the New Year’s Eve event.Full Article
Published
Police commissioner Chris Dawson has expressed his disappointment in The George and the partygoers who attended the New Year’s Eve event.Full Article
Police say a New Year’s Eve event with about 300 patrons that allegedly broke COVID-19 restrictions was a ticketed event..