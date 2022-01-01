England reports record 162,572 new COVID-19 cases
England reported a record high daily total of 162,572 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 160,276 the previous day, official data showed.Full Article
Several parts of Canada ushered in 2022 by documenting record-setting COVID-19 case counts after a quiet New Year's Eve dampened by..
Government figures showed a further 189,846 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK on Friday, another new record..