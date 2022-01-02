Chelsea and Liverpool share spoils in thriller
Leaders Manchester City were the real winners as Chelsea, who left star striker Romelu Lukaku out of their squad, fought back from two goals down against title rivals Liverpool.Full Article
Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders insists the Reds deserve credit for their determination in challenging circumstances..