Queen would be asked to help pay off Prince Andrew’s accuser
Published
The Queen has been paying the Duke’s legal fees since he first appointed a solicitor last February following an infamous BBC TV interview.Full Article
Published
The Queen has been paying the Duke’s legal fees since he first appointed a solicitor last February following an infamous BBC TV interview.Full Article
Anthony Figueroa, 39, claims Virginia told him she “was scared” by what Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell wanted her to do..
Anthony Figueroa, 39, claims Virginia told him she “was scared” by what Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell wanted her to do..