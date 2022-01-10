Robert Durst, convicted murderer and ex-real estate heir, dies
Published
New York real estate heir was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his best friend in October.Full Article
Published
New York real estate heir was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his best friend in October.Full Article
Real Estate Heir and Convicted Murder, , Robert Durst, , Dead at 78.
The Associated Press reports that Robert Durst, a wealthy..
Robert Durst, the disgraced son of a New York real estate magnate, was the subject of multiple murder investigations — and an HBO..