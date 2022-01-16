Prince Harry launches legal action over UK police protection
Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the UKFull Article
The Duke of Sussex has said he is unable to bring his family back to the UK because it is too dangerous without police protection.