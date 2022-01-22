Another 64 people have died from COVID-19 across Australia
Published
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of a further 64 people across Australia, with fatalities recorded in five statesFull Article
Published
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of a further 64 people across Australia, with fatalities recorded in five statesFull Article
Western Australia Premier: “So far, the science shows that people with only two doses of a COVID vaccine have only 4% protection..
NSW has reported 25,168 new Covid-19 cases and a record 46 deaths of people with the virus on Friday.There are 2743 people in the..