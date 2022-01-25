Grace Tame meets with the Prime Minister at The Lodge
Published
A quick photo op captured a tense moment between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame at a morning tea at The Lodge.Full Article
Published
A quick photo op captured a tense moment between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame at a morning tea at The Lodge.Full Article
Reigning Australian of the Year Grace Tame sparked criticism when she greeted Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Canberra..
The 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame appeared visibly uncomfortable as she met with Scott Morrison ahead of an event at the..