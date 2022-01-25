Special K’s, Alcott to play on Rod Laver Arena
Any spectator with a ground pass will be granted entry to Rod Laver Arena to watch the doubles semi-final, which will be followed by Dylan Alcott’s wheelchair tennis final.Full Article
Remarkably, the doubles pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are drawing similar ratings to Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal...