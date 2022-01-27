Morrison promises extra $1 billion to save the Great Barrier Reef
An extra $1 billion will be poured into saving the Great Barrier Reef as the federal government moves to bolster its green credentials in an election year.Full Article
Mr Morrison's government last year lobbied UNESCO to delay a decision about listing the reef as "in danger" until 2023.