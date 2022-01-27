New lawsuit filed in mass shooting at Michigan school
Published
A new lawsuit was filed in Michigan on Thursday over shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded six other students and a teacher.Full Article
Published
A new lawsuit was filed in Michigan on Thursday over shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded six other students and a teacher.Full Article
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense,..