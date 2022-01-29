Ash Barty: the modest hero the Australian Open had to have
Published
Novak Djokovic and Tennis Australia thought the Australian Open needed him. It turned out the Open needed a small, modest and almost impossibly talented Ash Barty.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic and Tennis Australia thought the Australian Open needed him. It turned out the Open needed a small, modest and almost impossibly talented Ash Barty.Full Article
Tennis pundits predicted that Australia's Ash Barty would come up against reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of the..