Video of mentally ill woman chained in shack shocks China
Published
The brief clip posted on China’s version of TikTok raised many questions, and social media users demanded answers. Who was she? Why was she locked up?Full Article
Published
The brief clip posted on China’s version of TikTok raised many questions, and social media users demanded answers. Who was she? Why was she locked up?Full Article
Public discussion of mental illness has grown in recent years, but in rural areas, resources and acceptance are still limited.