Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, the Islamic State leader killed in raid
The 45-year-old Iraqi had been an important leader in Islamic State’s precursor, the Islamic State of Iraq - an offshoot of al Qaeda.Full Article
U.S. President Joe Biden said the leader of Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, has been killed in a U.S. special..
Watch VideoU.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria..