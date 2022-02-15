Victoria confirms bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Published
The state government has entered exclusive negotiations to host the event with a heavy focus on boosting the regional economy.Full Article
Published
The state government has entered exclusive negotiations to host the event with a heavy focus on boosting the regional economy.Full Article
The Australian state government of Victoria says it has entered into “exclusive negotiations” with the Commonwealth Games..
In a departure from the 2006 Commonwealth Games, when the famous MCG was resurfaced with an athletics track, Ballarat’s Mars..