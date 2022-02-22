Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents
Published
The city will test its entire population of about 7 million people for COVID-19 in March as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.Full Article
Published
The city will test its entire population of about 7 million people for COVID-19 in March as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.Full Article
Long queues of people lined up for compulsory COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong on Thursday (February 17) as authorities scrambled to..