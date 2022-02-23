Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia
Published
Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy.Full Article
Published
Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy.Full Article
Ukraine Calls Up Reservists, , Prepares To Declare, a National State of Emergency.
NPR reports that Ukraine is preparing to..
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..