Champions League final moved from St Petersburg to Paris
Published
UEFA has moved this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European soccer’s governing body said.Full Article
Published
UEFA has moved this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European soccer’s governing body said.Full Article
The final will now be played at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28th and not the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg.