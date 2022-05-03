EU fails to agree on Russian oil ban
The European Union has failed to agree on a Russian oil ban despite declaring payment in rubles was against sanctions.Full Article
The president of the European Commission outlined a new round of sanctions on Russia, including plans to ban oil imports. The new..
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's..