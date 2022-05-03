Russian forces storm Mariupol plant as civilians evacuate
Published
Russian soldiers have stormed the steel mill just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant. They have also struck Lviv.Full Article
Published
Russian soldiers have stormed the steel mill just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant. They have also struck Lviv.Full Article
Watch VideoAid workers prepared hot food, wheelchairs and toys Tuesday for civilians slowly making their way to relative safety..
Watch VideoA long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the..