Russian forces storm Mariupol plant as civilians evacuate
Russian soldiers have stormed the steel mill just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant. They have also struck Lviv.Full Article
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders..
Watch VideoPeople fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivations as they arrived Monday in..