Two arrested following the disappearance of Amber Haigh in 2002
Breakthrough in the investigation into the disappearance of 19-year-old Amber Haigh with police arresting a man and a woman in the NSW Riverina region.Full Article
The arrests come just eight days after a $1 million reward was offered for information about Amber Haigh’s disappearance in 2002.