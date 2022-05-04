Josh Frydenberg v Monique Ryan debate comes as Kooyong battle gets personal
Published
The contest for Kooyong has emerged as one of Victoria’s most fascinating as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fights to keep his blue ribbon seat. For the final weeks of the national election campaign, The Age will report this campaign in depth with Paul Sakkal filing stories and observations daily. If you live there and have insights, tips or thoughts about the key local issues, please contact him on paul.sakkal@theage.com.auFull Article