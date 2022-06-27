Queen Elizabeth arrives in Scotland
The Queen has made an unexpected appearance in Scotland, kicking off the start of Royal Week, Her Majesty's first public engagement since the Platinum Jubilee.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth looked radiant in Scotland and her fans couldn’t help but comment. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.