Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.Full Article
Nadal’s withdrawal ends a historic run as the 36-year-old Spaniard was seeking to add yet another grand slam to his..