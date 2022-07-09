Abe assassin had a ‘grudge’: Nara police
Officials are yet to confirm if the organisation the suspect attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, was against actually exists, but say the motive was not political.Full Article
The suspected assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, shot and killed while giving a campaign speech on Friday,..
By William Gallo
Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most prominent post-war political figures, has died..