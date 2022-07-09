Ebden, Purcell win Wimbledon men’s doubles
Published
Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have dug deep to join some of the legends of Australian tennis as Wimbledon men’s doubles champions.Full Article
Published
Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have dug deep to join some of the legends of Australian tennis as Wimbledon men’s doubles champions.Full Article
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have won the men's doubles title.
Watch Mathew Ebden and Max Purcell win a brilliant point during their comeback victory against Britain's Joe Salisbury and American..