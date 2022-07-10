Pregnant woman issued with ticket says fetus is passenger after Roe v Wade ruling
Published
A pregnant Texas woman who was driving in a car pool lane reserved for at least two occupants multiple is taking her fine to court.Full Article
Published
A pregnant Texas woman who was driving in a car pool lane reserved for at least two occupants multiple is taking her fine to court.Full Article
Watch VideoAs attorneys argued about abortion laws across the South on Tuesday, a Mississippi judge rejected a request by the..