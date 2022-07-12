UK faces record-breaking temperatures this week
Britain is facing sweltering conditions this week with forecasters predicting a new UK record temperature could be set.
Millions of people in Britain stayed home or sought shade Monday during the country's first-ever extreme heat warning.
BBC Local News: London -- The current heatwave could see the highest temperature ever recorded in the capital next week.