Vingegaard blows the Tour de France apart as Pogacar cracks
Published
Jonas Vingegaard snatched the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar after Jumbo-Visma relentlessly attacked the defending champion.Full Article
Published
Jonas Vingegaard snatched the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar after Jumbo-Visma relentlessly attacked the defending champion.Full Article
Jonas Vingegaard launches a stunning attack on the final climb of stage 11 to claim the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar.
Tadej Pogacar edges out Jonas Vingegaard to win a hugely exciting stage seven and extend his overall lead at the Tour de France.