‘This might have been my last Open here’: Tiger Woods farewells St Andrews
Published
Tiger Woods said he was moved to tears as he walked down the 18th fairway and across the Swilcan Bridge – possibly for the last time at an Open.Full Article
Published
Tiger Woods said he was moved to tears as he walked down the 18th fairway and across the Swilcan Bridge – possibly for the last time at an Open.Full Article
Tiger Woods was seen making his way down the fairway - on the 18 - in tears after he drew a close to his golfing career at St..
Dustin Johnson sets the pace early on day two of the 150th Open Championship as Tiger Woods misses the halfway cut amid emotional..