UK government issues red alert as temperatures soar
Published
The UK Government has issued its first ever national emergency red alert for heat with record temperatures expected in England and Wales.Full Article
Published
The UK Government has issued its first ever national emergency red alert for heat with record temperatures expected in England and Wales.Full Article
Millions of people are expected to hit the roads this weekend as temperatures continue to soar
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- The highest alert for parts of England means there is a danger to life as..