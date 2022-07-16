Gallery: Australia Wallabies and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Published
Thousands watch game three of the International Test match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at the Sydney Cricket GroundFull Article
Published
Thousands watch game three of the International Test match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at the Sydney Cricket GroundFull Article
Marcus Smith’s stunning try helped England claim a Test series victory over Australia with a 21-17 win at the Sydney Cricket..
England face Australia on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third Test of the summer