Cargo plane crashes in Northern Greece
Drone footage shows the moment when a cargo plane carrying mortar ammunition crashed in Northern Greece.Full Article
Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece said they have found no evidence of dangerous substances..
The Ukrainian-owned Antonov was carrying 11,5 tonnes of munitions from Serbia to its final destination in Bangladesh, Serbian..