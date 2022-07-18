Three dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Three people have been shot dead in Indiana mall shooting during the US' latest gun attack.Full Article
The police in the US said that three people were killed and two wounded after a man opened fire in a food court of Indiana state..
Police believe a bystander who also had a weapon saw the shooting and opened fire on the gunman.