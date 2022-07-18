We don't trust in governments: Former PM
Published
In a church sermon, former prime minister Scott Morrison said we don't trust governments or the UN because they are 'earthly' and 'fallible'.Full Article
Published
In a church sermon, former prime minister Scott Morrison said we don't trust governments or the UN because they are 'earthly' and 'fallible'.Full Article
In a sermon to former tennis champion Margaret Court’s Pentecostal congregation, the former prime minister told churchgoers to..
The last week of June 2022 brought more strikes against an American democracy already in deep crisis. Democrats blocked access to..