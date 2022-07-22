Trump’s ex-adviser Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress
Steve Bannon has been convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol.Full Article
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday for not complying with a Jan. 6..