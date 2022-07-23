Kelsey-Lee Barber defends javelin title
Published
Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber has become the first woman to defend a world title in javelin, securing a momentous victory at the World Athletics Championships.Full Article
Published
Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber has become the first woman to defend a world title in javelin, securing a momentous victory at the World Athletics Championships.Full Article
Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber defended her title as she claimed gold with a massive throw of 66.91m.
Kelsey-Lee Barber has made athletics history with the Australian defending her world title to win back-to-back javelin world..