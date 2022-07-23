Joe Biden has sore throat and body aches, but ‘COVID symptoms improving’
US President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include “less troublesome” sore throat, his doctor says.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the..
The president's symptoms now include a sore throat and body aches, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said. Biden is likely infected with the BA.5..
US President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through America, and now..