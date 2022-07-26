Rates have to climb but recession risks are growing: IMF
Published
The International Monetary Fund has urged central banks to keep lifting interest rates while conceding the risk of a global recession next year is increasing.Full Article
Published
The International Monetary Fund has urged central banks to keep lifting interest rates while conceding the risk of a global recession next year is increasing.Full Article
When central banks raise interest rates, the impact is felt far and wide. Mortgages become more expensive, house prices might fall..