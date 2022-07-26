Joni Mitchell gives rare performance at Newport Folk Festival
Published
Singer Joni Mitchell shocked crowds at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island when she played an impromptu gig - her first full set in 20 years.Full Article
Published
Singer Joni Mitchell shocked crowds at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island when she played an impromptu gig - her first full set in 20 years.Full Article
The iconic singer-songwriter wasn't able to walk or talk after a brain aneurysm in 2015. Dr. Anthony Wang, a neurosurgeon, explains..
These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort..