Largest pink diamond recovered by Perth mining company
Published
A rare pink diamond found in Africa may be the largest of its kind uncovered in the last 300 years, according to a Western Australian miner.Full Article
Published
A rare pink diamond found in Africa may be the largest of its kind uncovered in the last 300 years, according to a Western Australian miner.Full Article
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone..