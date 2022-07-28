Birmingham 2022: Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Published
All the colour and action of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium.Full Article
Published
All the colour and action of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium.Full Article
Crowds at the opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium.
The drag queen is best known for appearing in the UK version of RuPaul's drag race, but has also entered the X Factor back in the..