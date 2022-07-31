Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
The Ukraine president demanded hundreds of thousands of people leave the region amid expectations of heavy fighting and fuel shortages.Full Article
"The more people leave [the] Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," Ukrainian president..
Ukraine's president has announced a mandatory evacuation of people in the Donetsk region, amid fierce fighting with Russia.