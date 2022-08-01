Max Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has recovered from a lowly 10th on the starting grid to win the Hungarian Grand Prix after a classic Ferrari capitulation.Full Article
Jul.31 - Things couldn't get much better for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the 2022 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix today. The..
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, putting together a near-perfect race at the Hungaroring..